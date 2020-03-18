Philadelphia is slowly shutting down minute by minute. Philadelphia Police Officers are strictly ordered to delay any arrests on non violent crimes during the COVID-19 epidemic. The division of force that usually handle these crimes are ordered to take a step back.

For those who still plan on committing crimes this does NOT mean you will get away with it, as the police are still detaining necessary crime breakers and holding until they get the necessary paperwork needed. Then the individual will have a warrant that he/she will have to deal with on a later date.

Related: COVID-19 : Philadelphia Parking Authority Are Letting People Park For Free

Philadelphia Police Delay Arrests For Certain Crimes During Coronavirus was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Weso

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: