Pennsylvania Ranked #11 In Coronavirus Cases

As the Coronavirus epidemic started in January, its picked up in March and has been moving at a rapid pace. Many companies are taking extra precautions and temporarily shutting down businesses or having employees work from home. As recent, Governor Tom Wolf has requested to shut down the following.

Community and recreation centers

Gyms

Hair Salons

Casinos, Concert venues

Bars

Sporting events

Malls

Liquor stores

Restaurants (carry out still available)

The official count of cases in Philadelphia has came out to 63 have tested positive for COVID. This makes PA ranked #11 in America.

