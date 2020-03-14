COVID-19: List Of Free Lunch “Grab And Go” Locations For Students In Philadelphia

The great people of Philadelphia have been doing everything and anything in their power to keep their people safe from the deadly virus. U-Haul stepped up to help college students with 30 days of free storage.

Many college students have been dismissed early due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus. Following all this was a chain of great organizations around the city helping people. Many different facilities are offering free lunch “Grab and Go” locations for college students during the next 2 weeks.

Check the list below and please share to spread the word.

