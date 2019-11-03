RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes Sandwich

Today is National Sandwich Day and all across the country, people are having moments of joy because the now-beloved Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has made a glorious return after three months off the menu.
But, if you don’t want to have to wait in line for hours at the counter or drive-thru, we have a bit of a life hack for you. Here’s how you can make your own copycat Popeyes Chicken Sandwich via Gimmie Delicious.
INGREDIENTS:
For the chicken marinade
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon EACH paprika garlic powder, black pepper, salt
For Breading
1 cup flour
½ cup corn starch
1 tablespoon EACH paprika garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper (for spicy)
1 teaspoon EACH salt & pepper
Spicy mayo
½ cup mayo
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon paprika or cajun or taco seasoning
1/2 tsp garlic powder
To Assemble:
4 medium-sized brioche buns
Mayonnaise
Sliced pickles
3-4 cups canola oil for frying
DIRECTIONS:
To Marinate chicken
Pound chicken breasts in between two pieces of parchment paper or plastic wrap. Cut each chicken breast in half crosswise to make 2 small pieces of chicken about the same size as the bun (see video below). In a large bowl, buttermilk, paprika, garlic powder, salt & black pepper. Add the chicken to the mix and place in the fridge to marinate up to 24 hours or use right away.
To Cook Chicken
Heat oil in a large heavy-duty skillet or pot on medium temperature or until the temperature reaches 350F. In a medium shallow bowl, whisk the flour, cornstarch, and spices. Drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of the buttermilk batter into the flour mixture and mix it through with a fork. Working with 1 piece at a time, dredge chicken the flour mixture and press flour on the top chicken to form a thick crust. Transfer chicken to hot oil and fry for 3-5 minutes per side or until the outside is crispy and golden and the internal temperature reaches 165F.
To Assemble
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large saucepan and toast buns face down until golden and crisp. Whisk all the ingredients for the mayo in a small bowl and spread a generous layer of mayo on each bun. Top with pickles and chicken. Enjoy hot!
