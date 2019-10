The Philadelphia Phillies have picked their new manager, former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi according to ESPN. He managed in New York from 2008-2017, and won the 2009 World Series against the Phillies. He played catcher in the MLB from 1989-2003.

