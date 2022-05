WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Bleu chops it up with MinaSay What about why he changed his name from Yung Bleu to Bleu, his relationship with Lil Wayne, his daughter and an upcoming movie he will be in.

Check out clips of his performance below. Gille bout Bleu out and Philly literally went crazy for him! Singing word for word.

This was actually Bleu’s first time performing in Philly and he was taken back with how much love he got.