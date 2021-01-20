White House Drip: Top 7 Best Dressed Public Figures at the Inauguration

I think we all can take a sigh of relief now that the 2020 elections are over!

Today Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president, with Kamala Harris elected as the first-ever African American-Asian American female Vice President.

While Trump did not make it to the inauguration, making him the first president to skip a successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson, about 1,000 socially distanced guests attended the virtual celebration.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and many more attended the ceremony…. and Honey, when it comes to fashion, they did not come to play!

Here are the best dressed public figures who shut down the inauguration!