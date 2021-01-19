Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden will be the 46th president of the United States and the oldest first-term U.S. president. Harris will be the first elected woman to serve as Vice President of the United States. Biden and Harris will be inaugurated on the heels of a failed insurrection, a growing pandemic, and social unrest, but look to heal the country as tensions rise.

Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ historic Inauguration below…

Click here to learn more about the Inauguration

Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris [WATCH LIVE] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: