First of Wallo, we didn’t know you DJ’d.

So let’s get into it. Paris Nicole chopped it up with Wallo & Gille for the Class of 2022 Concert. Wallo talks Young Thug and the mission to save these young boys while they still have the time. Million Dollars Game is about speaking to the people and giving tools to help.

Gille also talks about how tough his skin is with all that he endured and he talks about his sons, Macc N Cheese duo rappers.