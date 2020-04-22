Trey Songz Reveals His Sons Mother, Dave East Baby Mama’s Sister?

Trey Songz has kept his relationship with the mother of his child a secret…Until now! Trigga finally posts a picture of his baby mama Caral Colon saying, “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma. 🙏🏾💙”

Caral Colon has kept a low profile by deleting her Instagram. The internet is already doing some investigating on Ms.Colon and allegedly she is Dave East baby mothers sister (Millie Colon).

This would make sense as Trey Songz & Dave East are good friends and might’ve bumped into his future baby mama through mutual friends. Alright, that’s enough digging for the day, here are some pictures of Trey Songz baby mother Caral Colon!

