Celebrating Hip-Hop’s ‘Lil’ 50th Birthday: Top 20 ‘Lil’ Rappers in Hip-Hop History

| 08.11.23
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Coming up with a catch stage name is one of the most daunting tasks for an entertainer. We’ve seen some creative rap names over the years: The Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Flash, Ice Cube, The Notorious B.I.G., 2 Pac.

As time went on, the originally seem to be lost, as it became harder to think of a catchy stage name. According to sources, it wasn’t until 1988, when a man by the name off Troy Lane Birklett did the unthinkable. He added ‘Lil’ in front of his first name and from that point, went onto to be know as ‘Lil Troy’.

Since his debut, adding this adjective before your name has become almost the norm for artists in the hip-hop community. There are over thousands of artists, known and unknown, who have ‘Lil’ in front of their name.

In honor of Hip-Hop turning 50 years old, we celebrate the genre’s ‘Lil’ anniversary by listing the top 20 rappers with the word “Lil” in their name.

Check out the Top 20 ‘Lil’ Rappers in Hip-Hop History! (Reverse Order)

1. Lil Dicky

2023 ESPYs Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Lil Tecca

2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles Source:Getty

3. Lil Mosey

2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles Source:Getty

4. Lil Tjay

Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 3 Source:Getty

5. Lil Reese

Lil Reese In Concert Source:Getty

6. Lil Flip

Leela James In Concert - Houston, TX Source:Getty

7. Lil Keed

Exclusive - Rolling Stone LIVE: Atlanta’s Big Game Bash presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in partnership with LDV Hospitality, Inside - 02 Feb 2019 Source:Getty

8. Lil Ceas

Sean P. Diddy Combs Runs The City Pre-Marathon Party Fundraiser Source:Getty

9. Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. G Herbo (Lil Herb)

BET Awards 2023 - Show Source:Getty

11. Romeo Miller (Lil Romeo)

The Perfect Find Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival Source:Getty

12. Shad Moss (Lil Bow Wow)

House Of BET - Day 3 Source:Getty

13. Lil Jon

2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Source:Getty

14. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Visits Macy's Source:Getty

15. Pastor Troy (Lil Troy)

WHEN LOVE KILLS: THE FALICIA BLAKELY STORY Red Carpet Screening and Q&A with Lil Mama, Lance Gross, Tami Roman and Tasha Smith Source:Getty

16. Lil Uzi Vert

2023 Rolling Loud Miami Source:Getty

17. Lil Durk

The Summer Smash 2023 Source:Getty

18. Lil Kim

BET Awards 2022 - Show Source:Getty

19. Lil Baby

Lil Baby Performs At Crypto.com Arena Source:Getty

20. Lil Wayne

Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live - Power Players Source:Getty

