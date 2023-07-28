Pass The Mic LIVE: DJ Cassidy United Hip-Hop’s Golden Age With 50 Rap Legends At Radio City In NYC

As hip-hop is celebrated globally this year for its 50th anniversary, one thing that no one can deny is that rap would never have been able to take it this far if it weren’t for pioneers of the Golden Age.
Although the genre was first introduced during the mid ’70s, it took until 1979 before the music was even televised due to its association with inner-city issues and, well, general racism in America. However, things grew tenfold by the time hip-hop had reached the mid ’80s with emcees like Slick Rick, The Jungle Brothers, Public Enemy, KRS-One, the dynamic duo of Eric B. & Rakim and Roxanne Chanté as just some of the handful who helped elevate what it meant to be a lyricist. Guys like LL Cool J and Run-D.M.C. brought the commercial appeal to rap that we now see newer acts like Drake and Travis Scott benefitting astronomically from. For the ladies, Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa were two shining examples that proved women have voices behind the mic as well; now, female rap is all that anyone can talk about.
That’s why we had to give major props to seasoned mixmaster DJ Cassidy for using the latest stop on his Pass The Mic LIVE! Tour to unite 50 rap legends on one stage for an unforgettable blast from the past where it all started: New York City!
Setting up shop at the legendary Radio City Music Hall last Friday (July 21), DJ Cassidy gathered nearly every core rapper from hip-hop’s Golden Age and simply let them rip the stage with their biggest hits. Not a seat was left unfilled, and some even had to stand in the aisle in order to really get down they way they wanted to. Each act flowed after one another with such precision that it all felt like one big nonstop performance. Crowd cheers for The Sugar Hill Gang and Kurtis Blow, the first rapper signed to a major label, were equal in volume to the likes of Onyx, Brand Nubian and EPMD amongst others. Kid N’ Play did their classic House Party dance routine, Monie Love was rocking the stage “in the middle” as per usual and Naughty By Nature’s Treach had the entire venue’s undivided attention while spitting his group’s classic banger, “Hip-Hop Hooray.”
The headliners — whew! — they made it absolutely clear why each deserves a place on any proverbial Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore, with Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, the God MC himself Rakim and a double play by Slick Rick alongside Doug E. Fresh capping off a night where hip-hop shined gold for all to see.
See the full photo recap of DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic LIVE! Tour at Radio City Music Hall in NYC below, including a few pics from the exclusive afterparty hosted by Martell:
1. Treach of Naughty By NatureSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
2. Dres, KRS-ONE and Chi-AliSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
3. O’Neal McKnight and Don PoohSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
4. Kurtis Blow and Wonder MikeSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
5. Monie LoveSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
6. Full ForceSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
7. Lord JamarSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
8. Erick Sermon and MC SerchSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
9. B-Boys Crazy Legs and Miguel “Bboy Gravity” RosarioSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
10. Big Daddy Kane and Parrish SmithSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
11. Fredro Starr, Sadat X, Lord Jamar, Dana DaneSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
12. Kool Moe DeeSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
13. Doug E. FreshSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
14. DJ CassidySource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
15. Radio City Music Hall Packed For DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic LIVE!’Source:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
16. Doug E. Fresh and DJ CassidySource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
17. Slick RickSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
18. Lil ViciousSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
19. RakimSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
20. KRS One and DJ CassidySource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
21. Treach of Naughty by NatureSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
22. Kid ‘n PlaySource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
23. Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth and DJ CassidySource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
24. Smooth B and Greg Nice of Nice & SmoothSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
25. Sticky Fingaz and Fredro Starr of OnyxSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
26. CL SmoothSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
27. CL SmoothSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
28. Poc Fu of Fu-SchnickensSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
29. Chip Fu and Poc Fu of Fu-SchnickensSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
30. Grand Puba of Brand NubianSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
31. Sadat X and Lord Jamar of Brand NubianSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
32. Sadat X of Brand NubianSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
33. Monie LoveSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
34. Mc SerchSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
35. Special EdSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
36. Special EdSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
37. Mc ShanSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
38. Roxanne ShanteSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
39. Roxanne ShanteSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
40. Dana DaneSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
41. Kool Moe DeeSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
42. Busy BeeSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
43. Kurtis BlowSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
44. Scorpio and GrandMaster Melle MelSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
45. BarshonSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
46. Chi-AliSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
47. Master Gee of Sugar Hill GangSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
48. Wonder Mike and Diamond of Sugar Hill GangSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
49. Kid ‘n PlaySource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
50. Famed Stylist June AmbroseSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
51. Big Daddy Kane and DJ CassidySource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
52. KRS-One and MC ShanSource:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
53. DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!Source:Getty
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
54. DJ Cassidy and Grandmaster Melle MelSource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
55. Kurtis BlowSource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
56. Greg NiceSource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
57. DJ SNS and DJ CassidySource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
58. Grandmaster Melle MelSource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
59. B-Boy Crazy LegsSource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
60. Celebrity Stylist June AmbroseSource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
61. Full Force and DJ CassidySource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
62. Grandmaster FlashSource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023
63. Rakim, DJ Cassidy and Kurtis BlowSource:JOCO Media
DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023