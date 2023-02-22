HomeCelebrity News

SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, kicked off her S.O.S. tour in Columbus giving fans a glimpse into what her first solo tour will be like.  While most fans were captivated by her amazing vocals, some took to social media to speculate if she is expecting a child.

SZA has been very open with her fans about her recent plastic surgery including a BBL.  Confirming her surgery in lyrics to her song entitled S.O.S. “Yeah, n—a, it’s up to me / Remind you of Dеlla Reese / So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not,”.  In her song “Conceited,” the SZA sings, “I don’t like nobody, I don’t feel guilty about it / I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

Our very own DJ Mr. King and Juice Finesse were at the S.O.S. tour kick-off in Columbus and captured some footage of SZA’s performance that got her fans speculating.  See everything below and fan reactions…

1. SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant

3. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@DJMrKing

5. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@DJMrKing

6. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@DJMrKing

8. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@juice_finesse

10. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@juice_finesse

11. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@juice_finesse

12. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

14. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@juice_finesse

15. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

16. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@juice_finesse

17. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

Source:SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

18. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@juice_finesse

19. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

20. SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus

SZA S.O.S. Tour Columbus Source:@DJMrKing

