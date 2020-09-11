Philly Twitter Starts Biddin’ Off On Starbucks WAP Coffee

Whenever you think of Philly food and drinks you think of, Cheesesteaks, Pretzels, Water Ice & WAP COFFEE?! A brave Starbucks in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection have created a Latte inspired by the newest Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion song ‘WAP’.
The WAP coffee has White Mocha, Almond Milk & Pumpkin Spice. Pretty creative right?
When news came out about the WAP Coffee in regular Philly fashion they had to draw to the furthest degree. Check out some of the funniest reactions from the WAP coffee announcement.
Cardi B Reacts To Philly Starbucks “WAP” Coffee
1.
Now why in the hell are they talking about coffee on the news, now I want some WAP Starbucks 😭😭😭😭 and also her face was SCRUNCHED 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/m6nTvF9sBR— spunchbob’s juice 🧃 (she/they) (@RoseyBloom24) September 10, 2020
2.
@Starbucks got a coffee named #WAP outta no where, but don’t fuck with Black People😂🤦🏾♂️ y’all out here acting unusual. @Starbucks— Nice To Meet You (@Names_Quent) September 11, 2020
3.
omg I want a WAP coffee— d ✧ (@lrrepIaceable) September 10, 2020
4.
STARBUCKS they already came out with a WAP drink, and they got that REAL money...— HubbaBubble 💞 (@MocheCoffee1) September 10, 2020
5.
starbucks got a drink called WAP ?!— kimmyyy🧚🏾♀️ (@melaninbabexoxo) September 10, 2020
6.
I paid 7 dollars for a WAP latte from Starbucks. I’m judging myself too it’s ok— maritz (@Maritzzzzz) September 8, 2020
can I have that interview now tho @iamcardib 🥺
7.
I'm getting my Starbucks WAP y'all! Lol I bet it's delicious ☕😉 pic.twitter.com/p0fVqSgx3d— ME GUSTA LA CALDI X ANITTA 💚❤🔥 (@wetandgushiewap) September 10, 2020
8.
can everyone start ordering a WAP at Starbucks it would make work life so much more enjoyable for me, personally. (it is white mocha and pumpkin)— Tyrannosaurus Becs 🦖 (@becccugh) September 10, 2020
9.
Lol a wap latte? Mkay Starbucks we didn’t forget y’all are assholes— Adolla (sneaky)Link (@magicmorgiejay) September 11, 2020
10.
🤭 Should I be stifling my laugh? RT @MikeSington: Does Starbucks not know what WAP means?😳 pic.twitter.com/hT03qUFfTW— Nadine (@nedinachristina) September 8, 2020
11.
12.
Walks into starbucks: yeah, I'd like one venti pumpkin spice WAP with extra cream— Ashley ❄️☕📖 (@thorspuddingcup) September 5, 2020
13.
I just saw on IG that starbucks has created a ‘WAP’ drink..... @iamcardib & @theestallion should’ve trademarked that damn acronym— CDR Michole Burnham, 🖖🏾🛸 (@mathematichole_) September 11, 2020
14.
Starbucks has a WAP inspired Latte, Meg & Cardi need to see some of those proceeds— Blonde Ambition (@StrictlyKeyz) September 9, 2020
15.
Every Starbucks has the ingredients to make the WAP Late Lol White mocha, almond milk and pumpkin spice. All I got to do is request that and that's it. WAP WAP WAP Yum!🙂— ME GUSTA LA CALDI X ANITTA 💚❤🔥 (@wetandgushiewap) September 11, 2020
16.
Said WAP instead of WRAP at starbucks today pic.twitter.com/kVoEtTINlD— ilena Ӫ (@ayanaiadam) September 8, 2020
17.
Apparently a Starbucks in Philly is selling a WAP latte. White Moca, Almond Milk and Pumpkin Spice. 😂. What have we become?— Derivative Ex (@DerivativeEx) September 8, 2020
18.
Soooo Starbucks has WAP coffee, reviews say it’s fye 🤣🤣🤣— Meri_no_Jane (@Da1uwant06) September 11, 2020