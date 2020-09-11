Philly Twitter Starts Biddin’ Off On Starbucks WAP Coffee

Whenever you think of Philly food and drinks you think of, Cheesesteaks, Pretzels, Water Ice & WAP COFFEE?! A brave Starbucks in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection have created a Latte inspired by the newest Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion song ‘WAP’.

The WAP coffee has White Mocha, Almond Milk & Pumpkin Spice. Pretty creative right?

When news came out about the WAP Coffee in regular Philly fashion they had to draw to the furthest degree. Check out some of the funniest reactions from the WAP coffee announcement.

Cardi B Reacts To Philly Starbucks “WAP” Coffee

