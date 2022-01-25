Slim Jxmmi’s Girlfriend Responds to Attack Charges….. Calls it Cap

One of the brothers of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi who make up the hip hop duo, Rae Sremmurd, has been locked up after reportedly physically assaulting his baby mom, kicking down a door and pulling her hair out.

According to recent reports from TMZ, the girlfriend told the police that while trying to move their sleeping son from the playpen to his bed, Slim at that point puller her hair so hard that her hair extensions were ripped from her scalp.

It’s also reported that she told police Slim chased her around the house, knocked the door down, snatched her phone and threw it over the balcony to prevent her from sharing the recorded attacked.

The girlfriend/ baby mom then took to her IG account saying it was all cap. She wrote “Oh wow…This is cap. Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me…. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once….You guys turn nothing into something.

