Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congresswoman who believes in Jewish-owned space lasers and other QAnon conspiracies, is back to stirring up controversies with another stupid and unnecessary opinion. This time, Greene compared COVID-19 death rates to that of cancer, even though only one of these conditions is contagious.

It should be noted that there are two Twitter accounts for the Georgia elected official but only one of which is verified, thus we do believe it’s fair to attribute the following tweets to Greene.

From Twitter:

1. Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer.

The country has never once shut down.

Not a single school has closed.

And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer.

2. Since #COVID19 tracking has started, 780,000+ people have died in 22 mo in the US, but more than 1 million still died of cancer.

More have died in 2021 from covid than 2020 in spite of Gov mandated widespread vaccines, mass public masking, & trillions spent.

3. It’s time to take a different approach based on the facts.

Covid predominately targets obese & older people.

Shutdowns, masking, and vaccines are not stopping covid, that is just government control.

Ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, & other treatments are saving lives.

4. To care about others & save lives, our response to #COVID19 should be working towards ending obesity, promote covid treatments that are proven to work, & stop the politically driven mass hysteria.

Allow people to choose natural immunity or vaccines, w/o discrimination.

Aside from complete ignorance of the facts by people far more qualified than herself and others who share similarly bad thoughts, Greene’s commitment to the bad takes made by conservative pundits on the extreme right has prompted the proper response from Twitter and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Stupid Comparison Of COVID-19 To Cancer was originally published on hiphopwired.com