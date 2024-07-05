The Man-icure: 20 Male Music Artists Who Paint Their Nails

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Over the past few years, nail polish has become a trend for men. But this movement not necessarily a new one.

Although there was no specific rule for who could use nail polish during its creation, It was ‘commonly believed’ that fingernail painting was a female-oriented activity that was reserved exclusively for women.

It wasn’t until we seen pop culture icons such as Prince, and Kurt Cobain sport nail polish, that caused the public to raise questions around what is masculine, what is feminine, and gender conformity as a whole.

Who was the first man to paint his nails?

The Babylonian warriors reveal the earliest records of men grooming their nails. Dating back to around 3500 BC, Babylonian warriors would prepare for battle with beauty rituals. “Warriors adorned their nails with ground minerals as part of a pre-battle ritual designed to intimidate their enemies” according to a 2018 paper from The University of Rochester Medical Center.

So although nail grooming dates back centuries, there has been an uptick in discussion recently, revolving around men painting their fingernails, specifically athletes.

Who was the first male Musician to paint his nails?

It is believed that Prince, was the first male musician to paint his fingernails in the early 1980s. Prince was said to frequently receive manicures and have clear nail polish painted on his fingernails. The late David Bowie also wore nail polish during the ‘80s, and pop culture icons such as Kurt Cobain and Dennis Rodman sported painted fingernails during the ‘90s.

Now, new artists such as Lil Yachty, ASAP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and Bad Bunny, challenge the conservative idea of fingernail painting being viewed as a feminine pastime. They are indeed not the only artists who choose to express themselves through nail polish.

Our team at RNB Philly created a list of Male Musicians who paint their nails.

