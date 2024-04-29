Quavo Clowned for Empty Concert in Connecticut, Social Media Blames Chris Brown

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Quavo and Chris Brown have been the center of attention in the hip-hop community for the past few weeks. A feud that has been fueled for over five years now, has seemingly hit its peak between the two. Stemming from both superstars having relations with each others ex-girlfriends in Karrueche Tran and Saweetie respectively, Brown and Quavo then go public with their entanglement stories, mentioning it in their music.

According to sources, Chris Brown reignited the feud publicly with his song ‘Freak’, where Brown mentions Quavo courting his ex-girlfriend and insinuating that she is only with Quavo for the lifestyle and not for who he is.

“Okay, now f–king my old b—hes ain’t gon’ make us equal,” Chris rapped in his verse of the song that dropped April 11. “Freak b—h, she like Casamigos, not the Migos /I don’t f–k with bougie b—hes, man, that s–t is all hype.”

Quavo responds a day later with his diss record ‘TENDER’, where he refers to the abusive relationship between Chris and Karrueche in which Tran was granted a 5-year restraining order on Brown.

“Solitaire stones, carats bugs / You did the b—h wrong and now the b—h gone. She posted with a thug / Call the b—h phone. She won’t come home, don’t beat her up.”

On April 20th, Brown released an ether-like diss from Chris Brown that sent hip-hop fans into a frenzy, In his diss track ‘Weakest link’, Brown refers to his relations with Quavo’s ex Saweetie, and also mentioned the passing of his nephew, Takeoff.

“R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect,” the singer jabbed. “Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead.”

Quavo, furious at Brown’s war tactics, decided to give Chris one more tongue lashing before focusing on his musical endeavors. In his song ‘Over Hoes & B–ches’, a play-on Chris Brown rap crew ‘Original Hood Boys’, Quavo fires shots at Brown again, highlighting his abusive history with women. This time, resurfacing his infamous quarrel with RNB superstar Rihanna. Quavo insinuated that Brown should be fighting him instead of putting his hands on women.

“You been fucked your bag up when you punched Ri’ in the face,” Quavo said in the intro. “Talking about fashion week, you sparing who? / Come punch me in my face.”

Fast forward a week later, Quavo has become the laughing stock of the internet as pictures have surface of a Brigeport, Connecticut crowd waiting for him to perform. The photo showcases a grand stage set up with a small crowd in attendance.

According to sources, Chris Brown reportedly purchased all the tickets remaining to make the venue appear to seem empty. An embarrassing tactic that has been done before in hip hop feud.

Chris Brown has yet to confirm these accusations nor has he responded to Quavo’s latest diss track.

Check out fans reactions to Quavo’s Empty Concert in Connecticut below!