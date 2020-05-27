CLOSE
Philly Rapper Dappa Becomes The Youngest Black Daycare Owner In The City

Philly bred, Dappa has opened up a daycare called Young With Options. 

In the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic and act of racist crimes we FINALLY have some positive news in the city of Philadelphia. Philly bred, Dappa has opened up a daycare called Young With OptionsNot only did Dappa open up a great place for children to go but this is history breaking news for he is the youngest black man in the city that owns a daycare!

Salute to Dappa for spreading the positivity in troubling times!

 

