“Change Our Future” 2nd Annual Sneaker Ball in Philly Was Amazing!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A Sneaker Ball is a red carpet, upscale, black tie, silk dress, dressed to the nines event, just with sneakers!

Change Our Future is a foundation created by former Eagles safety, Rodney McLeod, and his wife, Erika. Change Our Future seeks to empower the youth of Philadelphia through education, community enrichment and teaching how to become game-changing leaders across the globe.

Philadelphia’s Vie by Cescaphe, was home for the “Change Our Future” Second Annual Sneaker Ball and it was every bit of extravagant. First you were welcomed with a festive ballon arrangements at the entrance, with a red carpet photo walk through, several 360 booths that captured everyones elegance and fly sneakers. The room welcomed all its guest with special cocktails, gourmet dishes, celebratory open bar, and an amazing network session with fellow football players.

Special guests were there that night including Eagles players, Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay, and former Eagles running back, Brian Westbrook.

Where last year’s inaugural sneaker ball was also a toy drive, this year’s was a school supply drive. Knowing the struggles of the Philadelphia School District, this was a major and well needed contribution.

Eagles offensive tackle, Jordan Mailata also donated a big container of school supplies and money to keep the Change Our Future organization fueling.

The sneaker ball night was filled with many amenities including a sneaker museum, basketball arcade hoops, and an amazing DJ that got the crowd on their feet on the dance floor.

“It means a lot,” said Slay, on what it means to support his fellow teammate and his foundation “Being together, playing together, being one of my close friends. It’s a great opportunity to come out here and support. He did it last year, I told him I’d do it again, for sure without a doubt, and they always turn out with a great event.”

On top of the many amenities and activities, guests also participated in a silent auction, which included a variety of giveaways including signed jerseys to great vacation trips.

Later in night, in the packed ballroom, Rodney and Erika welcomed everyone and gave thanks to those who contributed to the foundation. Two of the programs that have been established due to last year’s $203,000 donation are the “I Am” Youth Leadership Summit and Rodney’s “Next Man Up” men’s mentorship program.

“Tonight is just about growth, tonight is about, honestly, the people in this room who helped us get to this point today,” Rodney said. “Tonight is about celebrating how far we come just in that short span of time with the support of everybody that’s in this room, whether they supported us in the past or just getting to know us now. It feels good when the community is behind your mission and what you stand for.’

Check out photos below of the Change Our Future 2nd Annual Sneaker Ball!