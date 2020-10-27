Philly Riots Following The Death Of Walter Wallace [PHOTO + VIDEO]

Monday night the riots began hours following the act of two white police officers shot and killed a Black man by the name of Walter Wallace. Reports state that Wallace allegedly had a knife but did not appear to be threatening the lives of the cops, according to a viral video of the shooting.
Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a West Philadelphia street as his mother begged police not to shoot him. Philly stood up and made their voices heard through the night.
All of the photos and videos of Monday nights protests are below.
In #Philadelphia police just murdered an unarmed man in West Philadelphia. About a hundred protestors are taking the streets up Spruce. pic.twitter.com/rtsxYwDEpL— Sharmin Hossain (@sharminultra) October 27, 2020
Rioting and looting have kicked off in #Philadelphia following the fatal police shooting of #WalterWallaceJr. pic.twitter.com/SKelc7fH9M— It's Going Down (@IGD_News) October 27, 2020
A caravan of dozens of cars and protestors are driving up Walnut protesting the murder of Walter Wallace #Philadelphia #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OxTwamfV0i— Sharmin Hossain (@sharminultra) October 27, 2020
with a group of dozens still in west Philly, about a block from precinct. Police with shields pushed back crowds as ppl threw bottles pic.twitter.com/wRMEBUGNri— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 27, 2020
#Philly not playing pic.twitter.com/xakwa5vGr4— CARTER 3x (@Iamking_Kha) October 27, 2020
Chopper 6 over the scene as a Foot Locker in West Philadelphia is looted following the death of Walter Wallace, who police say was shot by officers after he would not drop a knife. https://t.co/BtTPSlQIwI pic.twitter.com/7hNeLEvJCM— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) October 27, 2020
Black Lives Matter wieder bei der Arbeit— Anette Schütt (@AnettSchuett) October 27, 2020
Major looting continues in West Philly https://t.co/X3efi3GzLR
Philly tonight pic.twitter.com/2VMe7Uqwy9— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2020