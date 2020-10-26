Police Shoot Black Man In Front Of His Mother In West Philly

A video has surfaced of a police shooting in West Philadelphia. In the video, it appeared two white police officers gun a black man down in front of his loved ones in broad day light.

The reasoning behind the West Philly shooting is unknown. More news to come as the story develops.

