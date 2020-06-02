Philly Reacts To Joe Gale Calling Black Lives Matter A Hate Group

Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph C. Gale press release regarding all the protests has just came out and caught everybody off guard.
Joe Gale went on the press release to give his words for the recent riots happening in Philadelphia and the greater Philly area. Gale also mentions the Black Lives Matter movement being a “hate group”. Philly Mayor Jim Kenney with no hesitation followed up a statement regarding the incidents that have taken place in the past few days.
Philadelphia 76ers player Tobias Harris and rapper Meek Mill even chimed in on the comment made. Philly Twitter had a different tone to there response following the Black Lives Matter “hate group” comment made by Joe Gale.