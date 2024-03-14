Pi Day 2024: The Cheesiest Pizza Deals in Philadelphia

March 14th is commonly known as Pi Day. An annual celebration of the mathematical constant, that is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, approximately equal to 3.14159. Also during this time, major food industries have made a tradition of using this day to specialize their dessert and pizza pies.
Here is where you can get a good Pizza deal in Philadelphia for National Pi Day!
Check out Philadelphia’s National Pi Day Deals Below!
1. The Pizza Press
Buy any pizza, snag a second Signature Pizza for just $3.14 ALL MONTH LONG!
2. Pieology
This Pi Day, receive DOUBLE PERKS with your CYO Pizza or Calzone Purchase! Mix and match your perks however you’d like for the perfect Pi Day meal😌
3. DiGiorno
Pizza emergency? We got you!!! Starting 3/14, upload a picture of your delivery pizza that needs “rescuing” at the link in our bio and you’ll immediately get a digital coupon for money off your next DiGiorno pizza, on us. It’s THAT simple. U.S. only 18+. Begins 12:01am ET on 3/14/24. Ends 11:59pm ET on 4/11/24, while supplies last. Coupon delivered to mobile wallet. Limit 1. Coupon expires 5/9/24. Terms apply.
4. California Pizza Kitchen
Sign up for CPK Rewards and receive a $3.14 pizza on 3/14, with a minimum purchase of $25, dine-in only