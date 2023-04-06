Philadelphia Phillies 1-5 Start Has Fans on the Edge Early

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time in 38 years, The Philadelphia Phillies have lost their first four regular season games. This roster is the 7th team in MLB history to have such an ugly start. With lineup issues, subpar at-bats, and terrible pitching, their slump has landed them in the record books. During their losing streak, the Phillies minus-25 run differential has been tied for the worst run differential for the club in over 100 years.

RELATED: Phillies Face Rotation Issues After Pitcher Ranger Suárez Injury

According to CBS News, this team makes the cut for ‘MLB’s 7 worst run differential starts’ The last time the team had a run differential identical to this was in 1895. However, the 2021 Atlanta Braves proved that you can still win the World Series, even after an 0-4 start.

“You don’t want to start 0-4 that’s for sure but if we lost four in a row in July it wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but we don’t want to keep doing this.” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said postgame after his latest loss to the Yankees.

The Phillies returned to action the next day firing on all cylinders, as Kyle Schwarber hit his 200th career home run to propel the Phillies past the Yankees for their first win!

After many took to twitter to express theif disbelief in the hometown team, Phillies fans have lightened up and have can now breathe a sigh of relief now that there is a tally under the win column.

Check out some fan reactions to the Phillies season below!

With forecasted thunderstorms expected to hit Philadelphia on opening day, the Phillies postponed opening day against the Cincinnati Reds to Friday April 7th.

RELATED: Join RNBPHILLY for ‘Spring at the Ballpark!’

RELATED: MLB’s New Pitch Clock Rule Makes A Difference On Opening Day

RELATED: Baseball Twitter Reacts to Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto’s Atrocious Ejection