This season belongs to Beyoncé!
On Saturday, November 25, the Queen Bey premiered her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé and brought out the best of the best for the star studded night. Held at Los Angeles’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater, the Grammy winner hosted a night to remember equipped with a chrome-colored carpet to match the film’s (and concert’s) silver aesthetic.
According to Harper’s Bazaar, Mrs. Knowles-Carter kept the evening’s details under wraps until the big premiere, sending her special guests invitations with only a few details for the night. The dress code? Cozy opulence. And the stars did not come to play! Each attendee followed Bey’s dress code instructions perfectly, with many opting for variations of sparkles, chrome, cut outs and other patterns to match the theme.
From Lori Harvey to Kelly Rowland to Winnie Harlow and everybody in between, each celebrity guest was dressed to impress for the fashionable evening. And of course, the woman of the hour completely reminded us why she’s queen when she showed up and owned the night in a Versace gown.
While we count down the days until the film’s worldwide premiere, let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks from the evening!
Our Favorite ‘Cozy Opulent’ Looks From The ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. LaTavia RobersonSource:Getty
LaTavia Roberson was in attendance and wore this Temraza cut out black gown to perfection! Her highlighted locs were the perfect touch to the ensemble as she posed on the chrome carpet ahead of the premiere.
2. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland looked absolutely radiant in this all chrome ensemble. She was dressed down in Julien Dossena and Jean Paul Gaultier and wore her hair in a short, curly bob while serving face on the chrome carpet.
3. Lori HarveySource:Getty
Lori Harvey gave us glam in this all black, vintage Thierry Mugler mini dress.
4. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey was in attendance and gave us winter chic in this black coat from Lostinecho Official. She paired the look with black boots and rocked chrome accessories to stay on theme for the night.
5. Halle Bailey and Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Halle was also joined by her sister Chloe Bailey who wore a very sexy cut out purple Laquan Smith gown to the star studded event.
6. Winnie HarlowSource:Getty
Winnie Harlow owned the night in this gorgeous off the shoulder black gown with dramatic sleeves.
7. LeToya LuckettSource:Getty
LeToya Luckett looked like a dream in this stunning leather Rick Owens gown. She rocked her hair in a short, blonde pixie cut and accessorized her ensemble with silver platforms and a silver clutch.
8. Tia MowrySource:Getty
Tia Mowry looked fierce in all black and oversized hoops.
9. Michelle WilliamsSource:Getty
Michelle Williams owned the night in this Bishme Cromartie look. Her sleek hair set the ensemble off perfectly as she served face and body while posing on the chrome carpet. Work it!
10. Michelle Williams
Here’s another look at Michelle’s ensemble. We just can’t get enough!
11. Beyoncé
Of course, the lady of the evening showed up and showed out! Although she didn’t walk the chrome carpet, fans got a glimpse of her ensemble via Donatella Versace’s Instagram, and let’s just say it was worth the wait! The queen wore a chrome Versace gown, platinum blonde hair, and matching chrome shoes. 4+4=8!