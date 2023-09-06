Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

On This Day September 6, 1987: MC Shan Was Born

Published on September 6, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Hip Hop Gods Classic Tourfest Revue - Philadelphia

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

MC Shan, real name Shawn Moltke was born today on September 6, 1965, in Queensbridge, New York. He emerged as an important M.C. in the early days of hip-hop. Rap legends came after him, legends like Nas and Mobb Deep. Shan’s career started with DJ Marley Marl, a partnership that led to his debut album, “Down by Law,” which was released in 1987.
Down by Law” was a very important moment in hip-hop history because it showcased Shan’s lyrical talent and storytelling ability. The album included tracks like “The Bridge,” with KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions.

MC Shan’s debut album helped establish him as a key figure in the early New York hip-hop scene and added to the genre’s growth. His impactful storytelling, along with the raw beats and production of Marley Marl, made “Down by Law” special in hip-hop’s evolution, solidifying his place in rap history.

READ MORE

On This Day September 5, 1989: Young MC Released His Debut Album Stone Cold Rhymin’

On This Day August 14, 1990: N.W.A Released The EP 100 Miles and Runnin’

On This Day September 6, 1987: MC Shan Was Born  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1.

2. Jane, Stop This Crazy Thing

3. Project ‘Ho

4. The Bridge

5. Kill That Noise

6. Down by Law

7. Left Me — Lonely

8. Another One to Get Jealous Of

9. M.C. Space

10. Living in the World of Hip Hop

11. The Bridge (Bladerunners Dub)

12. Kill That Noise / Down by the Law (Live on WERS)

13. Live Routine (Broadcast)

14. Marley Marl Scratch (Demo #1)

15. Marley Marl Scratch (Demo #2)

16. The Bridge (A Capella)

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close