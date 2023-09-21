On This Day September 21, 1993: De La Soul Released Their Third Album Buhloone Mindstate

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

In 1993, De La Soul, the energetic and unique hip-hop trio, revealed their third album, “Buhloone Mindstate,” marking another important piece in the genre of hip-hop. With its release, De La Soul continued to challenge hip-hop, pushing boundaries and expanding the possibilities of what rap music can and eventually would be.

“Buhloone Mindstate” showed off De La Soul’s lyrical abilities and their ability to create socially conscious and thought-provoking lyrics. The album’s production consisted of jazzy and laid-back beats, different from the sample-heavy sound of their previous work. The group collaborated with jazz legends like Maceo Parker and Melvin Van Peebles who added their unique sounds to the tracks, creating a rich and toneful piece.

Both critics and fans loved “Buhloone Mindstate” for its thoughtful themes, clever wordplay, and amazing production. The album placed De La Soul amongst the pioneers of alternative hip-hop, displaying their task to poetic experimentation and their ability to follow through on complex subject matters. “Buhloone Mindstate” remains a statement, proving De La Soul’s long influence on the genre. Check out the album below!

