On This Day October 3, 1975: Talib Kweli Was Born

Published on October 3, 2023

Today is the birthday of the legendary Brooklyn rapper, Talib Kweli. Born today on October 3, 1975, in Brooklyn, Talib Kweli Greene has made some big shifts in the genre through his thought-provoking lyrics and commitment to social justice through his music, words, and actions.

Kweli gained fame while being a part of the duo Black Star, alongside Mos Def. Their debut album appeared in 1998, “Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star,” a classic that emphasizes conscious rap. Kweli’s solo career also flourished with albums like “Quality” and “Eardrum,” displaying his versatility and poetic abilities.

Beyond his music, Kweli is known for his activism. He has been an outspoken voice on issues of racial inequality, social justice, and civil rights, using his music and status to shed light on critical concerns in the black community.

Talib Kweli’s contributions to hip-hop go beyond his discography; he played a role in uplifting the genre’s intellectual and political messages. As he celebrates his birthday today, his influence continues to shape hip-hop as a platform for societal change and free artistic expression.

On This Day October 3, 1975: Talib Kweli Was Born  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

