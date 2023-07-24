Celebrate National Tequila Day with These Black Owned Tequila Brands

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Time to break out the salt and limes, it’s margarita time! Tequila is the key ingredient in most of our favorite adult drinks, This mexican spirit has been around for centuries, bringing people all over the world together. Earlier in the early 2000’s people were torn against two main brands, Patron and Don Julio, as their go-to top shelf tequila. Over recent years celebrities have started investing their earnings into the Industry, and have yielded great results.

According to Insanely Good Recipes, here are the five most popular tequila based cocktails.

1. Tequila Sunrise ·

2. Cherry Lime Tequila Cocktail ·

3. Paloma ·

4. Jalapeno Margarita ·

5. Texas Ranch Water

National Tequila Day is here. Whether you’re looking for a margarita, sunrise, or some dirty ranch water, spice up your drink with these black owned tequila brands.