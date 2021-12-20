Meek Mill Donates $500K in Christmas Gifts to Philly Families [Photos]

Meek Mill teamed up with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Michael Rubin with the Philadelphia 76ers owners, Michael Rubin and Roc Nation and donated $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts to Philly families in need yesterday on Sunday.
The line was mad long. It stretched pass several blocks from the Grand Yesha Ballroom on 23rd Snyder Avenue and lasted from 12-5pm.
Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, arrived to greet the thousands of people who attended.
“I feel like if you can help, help,” Meek Mill said. “We’ve been doing it for a while now in our community.”
The gifts Meek Mill, Roc Nation, Michael Rubin and Robert Kraft gave away included macbooks, Amazon Fire HD tablets, bikes, helmets, gift cards, board games, dolls and winter coats.
“I’m trying to get him a laptop or like a tablet or something so he could play with it. He likes electronics”, said Lasheya Wright, a mom from Drexel Hill, in in interview with NBC10.
“It’s great. I love it,” Wright said. “I love when people give back to the community. It’s the best.”
Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also attended Meek Mill’s giveback event.
“I appreciate it because it’s real inspirational to the youth because there’s a lot going on right now and it’s a lot of killing going on right now,” Saeed Huntley of South Philadelphia said. “But it’s like he’s really helping. It’s real inspirational and I appreciate it.”
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 19: Volunteers attend Meek Mill Holiday Giveaway at Grand Yesha Ballroom on December 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)