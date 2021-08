WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Meagan Good is entering her 40s with a bang.

The actress recently commemorated her 40th birthday with a beautiful photo shoot.

She chatted about turning 40 and said, “It’s crazy how excited I am to turn 40. I don’t think I’ve been this excited to turn an age since I was probably like 16. I feel a season shift in a really big and life-changing way — excitement and anticipation of what God has next!”