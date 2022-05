WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Gillie’s son’s Macc N Cheese chops it up with DNA and explains where their name came from.

They talk about growing up on the different rappers their Dad, Gillie would listen to including Jadakiss, Nas, and the early Philly battler rappers, Meek Mill, Reed Dollaz, Joey Jihad.

They talk about the industry saying a lot of artist have beef and he avoids getting in between all of that.

Coming up they have a song with IceWear Vezzo and Lil Yachty.

Catch photos of them below.