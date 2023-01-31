Latto Rocks Cheetah Thong But The Panty Police Got Something to Say!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Ya’ll better stop playing with Big Latto! The ATL rapper has been flooding the gram with some thirst traps. One thing the fans started to notice was Latto has been wearing the same cheetah-print thong. Well…Latto cleared that up FAST and said it’s giving exaggeration!

Latto had some trolling to do towards the Panty Police by putting her Cheetah print thong on eBay.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to Latto’s run-in with the panty police below!

