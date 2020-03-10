Lala Anthony Punta Cana Vacation Photos

Lala Anthony has ben serving looks for quite some time. Ms. Anthony took a vacation to Punta Cana and brought some photos to our IG newsfeed that are worthy of a second look! While the father of her child Carmelo Anthony has been making a tremendous comeback in the NBA joining the scorching hot Portland Trailblazers. Lala was posted up on the beach living her best life! She also brought her son for some Kiyan out to Punta Cana for the fun. Check all the photos from the Anthony’s vacation below!
