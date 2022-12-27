Kehlani has a TYPE! Meet Kiara Russ [Photos]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

So if you were wondering if Kehalni was still with 070 Shake, she’s not…but she does seem to have a type.

Kehlani was previously romantically involved with Kyrie Irving, PARTYNEXTDOOR, YG, and then 070 Shake, which was an entirely different direction of the same sex, and she seems to be staying there!

Kehlani confirmed that she is in another relationship by reposting an Instagram post from Kiara Russ, a basketball player for UConn Women’s Basketball team.

Kiara Russ posted a photo dump on Instagram with pics of her and Kehlani boo’d up, captioned, ‘love n happiness dump’.

Kehlani reposted the photo dump on her story, leading with one of the photo slides that read, “You have the sweetest soul I have ever seen”.

Here’s what we know about Kiara Russell:

Kiara Asia Russell was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 30, 1998 (age 24). Interestingly, Kehlani is 27, making their relationship a 3-year difference.

Kiara Russell was a Guard for the Arizona State Sun Devil Women’s Basketball team where she played 93 games and started in 13 of them. Leah Hicks is her mother and Anthony Gulyard, Kordell Russell, and Kendall Russell are her three brothers.

See Photos of Kiara Russell:

