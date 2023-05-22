Real Housweives Of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss celebrated her 47th birthday on the island of Turks and Caicos in style. Kandi’s loving husband Todd Tucker surprised her with a trip to commemorate her born day. To Kandi’s surprise, a handful of her close friends and ‘RHOA’ castmates joined the getaway, which she discovered during her flight when her friends began popping up on the plane. Kandi shared an emotional video on social media as friends boarded the flight to paradise.
“Then my husband is taking me on a trip & so many friends started showing up surprising me on the plane! I started crying happy tears. This birthday is starting off great! The perfect kick-off to what I pray will be an even more amazing year. I feel loved! Perfect bday vibes,” wrote the music mogul.
Fast forward to Turks and Caicos, and the #kanditwerksnturks vacation looked like the party of the year. Kenya Moore, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and other close lady friends joined Kandi. According to the Xscape member’s Instagram pictures, the voyage was full of colorful looks, sexy swimsuits, and dainty all-white garbs. Jump in below to see how Kandi and her girls fashionably rocked Kandi’s Tarus celebration!
Kandi Burruss’ Surprise Turks And Caicos Birthday Trip Was Stylishly Lit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Cheeky Bikini
Kandi floats with her husband, Todd, in the ocean in a white crochet bikini that revealed her perfect backside.
2. Shinning in Gold
Pictured here, Kandi shines in a gold halter swimsuit that hugs her curves like nobody’s business!
3. All-white Everything
What’s an island trip without an all-white night? The ladies flexed in cut-out all-white dresses that they partied the night away in.
4. Color Galore
This gorgeous picture shows all the ladies in a pop color ensemble. From bodycon dresses to two-piece sets, the ladies served.
5. Crochet Swimsuit
Here’s another picture of Kandi slaying in her white crochet bikini that she accented with aviator Ray Ban sunglasses. Her friend opted for a red off-the-shoulder bikini top and high waist tie-up bikini bottoms.
6. Pretty in Pink
In this capture, Kandi leads the colorful pack in a one-shoulder pink satin dress that she complemented with ankle strap heels. Todd matched his wife’s fly in a salmon-colored suit and white sneakers.