Jordyn Woods Is Breaking Necks In Her Sundress [Photos]

Posted 18 hours ago

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty / Theo Wargo

Jordyn Woods has been soaking up in the California sun and had one quick reminder for everybody. Two words…sundress season!

Woods posted a picture of her enjoying the weather and dressed up looking beautiful in a red sundress. Now the summer might be canceled if this pandemic continues, but Woods refused not to show off some of her newest fits! Check out the infamous sundress thirst traps and some more photos from the lovely Jordyn Woods below.

1.

View this post on Instagram

just because 🤍✨

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

it’s all gucci babygirl ✨

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

no shoes were creased in the making of this 🤍

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

baby let it go and you gone miss it

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

can we do the distance?

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

quarantini 🥂

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

the only games I’ll be playin 😛

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

🥳

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Okay guys...I wanted to do something fun that would motivate you to work out while we are all at home!  So I have decided to do a @frst.place challenge... I am going to give 2 winners a $1000 cash prize each, all you have to do is complete the 8 week @frst.place home workout, share your journey with me throughout the 8 weeks and send in your transformation pictures 🤩🥰🤗 Make sure to tag me in your stories and #FRSTPLACETRANSFORMATION in all your posts All you have to do to enter is follow these steps 💥 - You must have purchased the Frst Place Home Workout 8 week plan - Follow: @frst.place - Entry Email: send an email to transformations@frstplace.com with your Week 1 Picture and IG handle by Monday 13th April - Progress Email: reply to your entry email with your progress pictures by Monday 6th of July, I will prompt you guys when to send - At the end of the 8 weeks I will pick the 2 best transformations and let you know who the winners are!♥️🙏🏽

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

💕💗 🎀💒🌸💞

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

sista sista

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

time flies

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Swear they passed us, they doing to much 🤩

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

Brown Skin Girls 👑

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

20.

