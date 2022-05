WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Tik Tok’s legend goes from model to Pop Star, meet Jnr Choi!

Jnr Choi’s song, ‘To the Moon’ was probably one of the most played and used songs for Instagram and Tik Tok.

Jnr Choi chops it up with DJ Caution, talking about what part of Africa he’s from, living in London, how he went from modeling to rapper.

Check out more fun below.