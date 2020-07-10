Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Create The Most Toxic Hashtag Of All Time, #BadMarriageForLife

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith invited themselves to The Red Table Talk where they gave us the more candid conversation the show has seen thus far.

Jada keeps it real (kinda) where she answers the question floating around regarding her past relations with singer August Alsina. The Philly in Will Smith wasn’t letting the safe net words like “intangible” go without further elaboration. All in all, Jada confirms that she and Will were separated and she had a fling with August.

Well well well, Mr. Alsina wasn’t lying after all. Many alleged statments were coming out from Jada & Will’s camp denying anything and everything the New Orleans singer claimed.

Coming to find out that those “statements” were in fact false. Twitter has gotten some quotables from this conversation, one that has grown a leg of its own would have to be #BadMarriageForLife.

Check out some of the tweets and reactions to the Red Table Talk below!

