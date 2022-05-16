Hylan Starr: Class of 2022

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Hylan Starr, sits with MinaSay What and talks about how his song with Lil Baby, how he started with YouTube covers going to Atlanta with only $200 in his pocket, and how his name came about.

He gives us an insight on how his name, Hylan Starr came about, says that his Mom was in jail along with his biological dad. But while being married, she cheated on her husband, while being pregnant with him, with another guy. He took his last name “Starr” from his step dad and received his first name from his uncle, his mothers’ brother.

Hylann says being humble, staying down to earth will get you further than arrogance.

Them he gives us a real taste of raw acoustic vocals and says that RNB is back!