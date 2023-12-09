HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Greatness The Subject of Debate On X After Being Shut Out At The Game Awards 2023

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Following the Game Awards 2023, there was much chatter, whether it was all of the gamer drip, shoutout to Kotaku’s Alyssa Mercante and her annual Best Dressed List, or the award’s show creator catching flack for developer’s speeches being hit with the wrap-it-up music swiftly and his lack of acknowledgment of the layoffs in the gaming industry throughout the year.

Was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Epically Snubbed?

One ongoing conversation you will see on your timelines is about Insomniac Games again being shut out at the awards, especially this year following the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

While many didn’t expect the critically acclaimed game that is firmly sitting at a mighty 91 rating on Open Critic, with 98% of critics strongly recommending the game to run the table, they damn sure didn’t expect Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 not to win any awards.

The latest Spider-Man adventure sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to defend New York City from the likes of Kraven The Hunter, Venom earning seven nominations and was up against some stiff competition in the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom.

Here is every category the game was nominated in:

Game of the Year

Best Action / Adventure

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Innovation in Accessibility

One could strongly argue that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 should have won the Game Award for Best Action/ Adventure. Still, that award went to Tears of The Kingdom, Best Narrative, which went to Alan Wake 2, or even Best Performance, thanks to Yuri Lowenthal’s strong performance as Peter Parker. That award went to Neil Newbon for his performance in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Did Baldur’s Gate 3 Deserve Game of The Year?

Many also believe Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the best-reviewed games this year with a mighty 96 rating on Open Critic, rightfully deserved its GOTY win over Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 because “it was a better game.”

That’s all a matter of personal interpretation because if you ask this writer, Insomniac Games is putting on a masterclass when it comes to making next-gen titles and squeezing every ounce of power out of the PS5 with its games, so it’s a crime this game isn’t getting any award recognition.

But Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 getting shut out like JAY-Z at the 2018 Grammys is a testament to how many fantastic video games came out in 2023.

Welp.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s greatness is not up for debate, and it’s the game of the year for many gamers, including our own Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, and that should count for something.

In the gallery below, you can see more reactions to Insomniac Studios’ latest game not getting any love at The Game Awards 2023.

—

Photo: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Greatness The Subject of Debate On X After Being Shut Out At The Game Awards 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com