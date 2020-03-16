Happy Birthday, Joel Embiid! Here Are 26 Times Jojo Trolled Us

In the 2014 NBA Draft the Philadelphia 76ers selected a young star by the name of Joel Embiid. Jojo quickly being a fan favorite for not only his on court skills but his off the court humor!

The biggest troll in the NBA is turning 26 years old and still has A LOT more in the tank. We all have our favorite moments Jojo has trolled us on the internet. Whether it was messing with Karl-Anthony Towns or when he was trying to holla at Rihanna. Regardless of which moment you choose the young star is hilarious!

Check out some of our favorite moments of ‘The Process’ trolling us online.

