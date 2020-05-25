Doja Cat Breaks Her Silence To Apologize For Racist Comments

Doja Cat has been under fire in the past 48 hours after multiple videos have leaked of her laughing at racist comments made by her friends. The Cat was caught saying offensives words like “dindu” online which is a term insulting police brutality victims.

Twitter has dug deep and found more offensive and homophobic comments made in Doja Cat in old tweets and also in her music. The Say So artist has taken the time to clear the air. Look at Doja’s statement below.

