Doja Cat Breaks Her Silence To Apologize For Racist Comments

Posted 18 hours ago

Doja Cat at Z107.9 Summer Jam

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

Doja Cat has been under fire in the past 48 hours after multiple videos have leaked of her laughing at racist comments made by her friends. The Cat was caught saying offensives words like “dindu” online which is a term insulting police brutality victims.

Twitter has dug deep and found more offensive and homophobic comments made in Doja Cat in old tweets and also in her music. The Say So artist has taken the time to clear the air. Look at Doja’s statement below.

 

HU Staff: Ariela Anís @ari.anis Doja Cat has gone viral AGAIN, but this time for all of the wrong reasons. Just as she scored her first number one on Billboard's Hot 100 with "Say So," days later the internet has canceled her over her alleged anti-black and homophobic past. __________________________________________________ On Friday afternoon (May 22), Doja began trending on Twitter and was dragged into a #DojaCatIsOverParty after videos resurfaced of her on Tinychat -- a popular chatting platform -- talking with alt-right, anti-black incels -- a short word for involuntary celibate, which is used to refer to men whose misogyny stems from being undesirable. In addition to the videos, message boards claimed the singer has allegedly admitted to hating her blackness, and only liking her "thick" and "lightskin" features. __________________________________________________ The internet also alleges that her song "Dindu Nuffin" was in response to Sandra Bland's murder, and explained how the phrase is a racial slur for a black criminal. It's to be noted that this isn't the first time Doja's been dragged on social media. Previously, she's faced backlash for her homophobic views, stemming from 2015 tweets; which she's since tried to clear up. She claimed, "Do I hate gay people? I don't think I hate gay people. Gay is ok." While Doja has yet to publicly respond, the internet remains undefeated and relentless in digging up her dirt. #Socialites, thoughts? ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 Twitter __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463

HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @kecia.kae Social media users have been on a canceling spree lately and as of this month, Doja Cat has been their number one pick. ——————————————————————————————— As we previously reported, the rapper came under fire on Friday after old clips randomly hit the internet showing Doja participating in “racist” and “homophobic” group chats. Many fans were extremely disappointed in the star especially after they spent days celebrating her for going No.1 on Billboard with her hit song “Say So.” Fans clearly woke up even more angry at the 27-year-old because they’re still letting her have it as of this Saturday morning! ——————————————————————————————— A number of people have brought up the old clip where Doja can be seen using the word “faggot.” One Twitter user wrote, “I knew there was something about Doja Cat I didn’t trust. Her saying faggot and then making an excuse as to why she said it was the first indication.” Another added, “Y’all JUST now cancelling doja cat?? guess no one cared when she said faggot and gave the world’s most terrible apology.” ——————————————————————————————— Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com——————————————————————————————— If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463

