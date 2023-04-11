DJ Akademiks Signs With Alt-Tech Platform Rumble, Twitter Says He’s A Shoe Shuffling Sellout

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Akademiks has his fair share of supporters who enjoy his blistering hot takes along with a healthy amount of detractors. After signing a new exclusive deal with the so-called “alt-tech” streaming platform Rumble, some on Twitter are calling DJ Akademiks a sellout.

DJ Akademiks, real name Livingston Allen, is one of the popular media figures dominating the streaming space, most especially on Twitch. Ak, 31, uses his massive platform to dish on the news of the day while playing video games, often taking shots at some of his media rivals in the process.

Rumble which was founded nearly 10 years ago, is a streaming service popular among the so-called “alt-right” segment of the population and recently opened up its channels to the beleaguered Andrew Tate thus boosting its usage rate. The brand took to Twitter to announce the signing of DJ Akademiks, which we’ll share below.

Akademiks retweeted the announcement, sharing that his first stream will air on Tuesday (April 11). Adding to this, Ak was recently seen in a photo alongside former president Donald Trump at UFC 287, which he reshared across his social media platforms.

The news of the signing came out of nowhere as it isn’t readily known what political positions DJ Akademiks holds but it does track that a streaming platform that would give Tate a shot would welcome the controversial and polarizing opinions of Ak on its network.

On Twitter, folks have shared their opinions of the deal as expected, and we feature some of that commentary down below.

