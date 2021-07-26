Twitter Cancels DaBaby For Bringing Out Tory Lanez & Homophobic Comments

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby was at Rolling Loud this weekend and definitely ‘chose violence.’

At least one attendee of the Rolling Loud Festival wasn’t pleased about DaBaby’s choice of special guest during his performance.

The Charlotte rapper hit the stage to perform his hits, “Suge,” “Goin Baby,” “Vibez,” and at the end of “Cry Baby,” which he performed without Megan Thee Stallion who went on right before him, a huge look-alike mascot interrupted DaBaby’s performance.

As the mascot took to the stage DaBaby told the crowd he had a million dollars for anyone who could guess who was in the suit. Fans yelled out answers as the mascot was unsuited to reveal rapper and Megan Thee Stallion’s nemesis, Tory Lanez.

The two rappers then performed their song “SKAT” which was the basis of DaBaby’s and Megan’s Twitter spat last month. After the performance, Tory walked off stage and DaBaby played Megan’s verse from “Cash S_it” which some viewed as petty and at least one concertgoer saw DaBaby’s antics as disrespect and threw a shoe at him.

DaBaby dodged the shoe being hurled at him, but it’s proof that some fans we’re feeling the shade DaBaby was trying to throw Megan’s way.

Then he went into a rant, if you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in 2 or 3 weeks then put your cell phone lighter up.

Then his DJ jumped in the mix and said, fellas if you ain’t suckin d– in the parking lot put your cell phone lighter up.

People took to Twitter to voice their anger at his comments.

Whoever threw that shoe at DaBaby you are doing the Lord’s work.

Someone else wrote, DaBaby being homophobic talking about spreading HIV/AIDS while performing in front of a crowd of 1000s of people in a global pandemic is a juicy contradiction.