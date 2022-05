WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Talking about the guys that has Philly on lock, meet D. Sturdy and ZahSosaa!! DJ AYEboogie chops it up with the two Philly goats, talking about viral moments of Shake That.

D-Sturdy drops a project coming late May and ZahSosaa! has something coming up with Summer Walker.

Check out the videos below on how D.Sturdy and Zah ROCKED THE STAGE and had Philly turnt at the Class of 2022 Concert.