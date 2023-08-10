Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

These Artists Have the Most Entries on the Billboard Hot 100

Published on August 10, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE

No one knows who invented music, but what we do know is good music can come from any genre, and we have been grooving since the beginning of time!

RELATED: The Billboard Bully: All Of Mariah Carey’s Hot 100 Number One Hits

From clapping our hands, to marching to the beat of our own drum with the world earliest percussion instruments, to the state of the art technology we have today, music has transcended beyond our wildest imagination.

In 1894, Billboard magazine hit the scene, which changed the way we grade music forever. A weekly magazine that provided music charts, news and opinion reviews, became the newest crescendo accomplishment for musicians.

Chart Data just dropped the list of artist with the most entries on the billboard hot 100 in billboard history.

Some of the notable names you expect are on the list, but there are some newcomers who made such an impact since their musical debut, that their fanbase but them in this position.

Check out the artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Tracy Chapman Becomes First Black Woman To Top Country Billboard Charts

RELATED: OutKast Named Best Hip-Hop Group Of All Time By Billboard

RELATED: Ja Rule Drags Billboard’s ’50 Greatest Rappers of All Time’ List After Exclusion, Twitter Debates

1. NBA Youngboy (103)

Lil Baby & Friends Source:Getty

2. JUSTIN BIEBER (105)

VENEZUELA-JUSTIN BIEBER-MUSIC Source:Getty

3. JAY-Z (105)

Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Red Carpet Source:Getty

4. LIL UZI VERT (106)

2023 Rolling Loud Miami Source:Getty

5. ELVIS (109)

AUSTRALIA-US-MUSIC-ELVIS-ANNIVERSARY Source:Getty

6. TRAVIS SCOTT (111)

Travis Scott Performs At E11EVEN Source:Getty

7. CHRIS BROWN (114)

Ant Tha Ladies Man Birthday Celebration Source:Getty

8. NICKI MINAJ (132)

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. LIL BABY (136)

Lil Baby Performs At Crypto.com Arena Source:Getty

10. KANYE WEST (141)

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

11. FUTURE (167)

Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FL Source:Getty

12. LIL WAYNE (185)

Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live - Power Players Source:Getty

13. GLEE (207)

18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Source:Getty

14. TAYLOR SWIFT (212)

The Final Night Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Los Angeles, CA Source:Getty

15. DRAKE (298)

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert Source:Getty

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close