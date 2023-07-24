12 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Cousins

Listen Live
July 24, 2023

Vince Carter #15...

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Cousins are like the best family members you could have. Usually they’re your age so you get along like brothers or sisters. Being that you don’t live with them most of the time, you don’t have to share everything with them all the time which makes you more inclined to be playful with your cousins as you don’t see them that often.

Cousins, unlike the 1989 film, can’t be swapped out. They’re are part of our family forever and a pivotal piece in keeping the family reunions lit every year.

Here’s a list of celebrities we bet you didn’t know were cousins!

1. Tracy McGrady & Vince Carter

Tracy McGrady (L) consoles Vince Carter after Carter fouled out against the Charlotte Hornets April Source:Getty

2. Stephon Marbury & Sebastian Telfair

Knicks vs Trail Blazers Source:Getty

3. Damon Dash & Stacey Dash

America Magazine Party Hosted by Damon Dash Source:Getty

4. Brandy & Snoop Dogg

A Midsummer Night's Dream: Celebrity Basketball Game - Pregame - July 9, 2006 Source:Getty

5. K-Ci 7 Fantasia

2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Louisiana Superdome - Day 3 Source:Getty

6. Ludacris & Monice

Unspoken Angels Charity Event For Domestic Violence Awareness Month With Founder Eudoxie Bridges Source:Getty

